157 / 365
Happy Hour
This is actually the back entrance, the front entrance was in too much shadow to get a decent shot. Maybe next time!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside.
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
16th October 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
phoenix
,
arizona
Mags
ace
Have one for me! Great shot!
November 21st, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it - nice in monochrome
November 21st, 2021
