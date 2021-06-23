JP Holland Store - Mogollon, New Mexico

Last post for a week and a half, going to be away from the internet again.



For those wondering how the movie theater projector (yesterday's photo) was washed away in a flood, it is because the Silver Creek runs thought the middle of town, literally! The town has flooded in 1894, 1896, 1899, 1914, and 2013.



The JP Holland store was originally called the Mogollon House built in adobe brick in 1885. There was a general store on the ground floor, and rented rooms on the second floor. In 1914, JP Holland bought the store and opened a barber shop and general store on ground floor and rent rooms on the second floor. He moved to California in 1948 due to lack of customers and a family moved in. In 1980, it was purchased and turned into the currents life as the Silver Creek Bed and Breakfast.