Brown Mug Cafe by ryan161
102 / 365

Brown Mug Cafe

Remember menudo is only on Saturdays, Tecate is way better than Corona, chimichangas were invented in Arizona, and you're a fool if you don't get the Navajo taco.

Last of the Winslow shots. Had fun exploring black and white with this series!
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Ryan

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fabulous sign and shot! You've done very well with black & white. It is an art form most folks will never experience.

Your sign reminds me... I can't get real Tex-Mex food in South Carolina. Try to explain the difference in the flavors and people look at ya like you're from another planet. I miss the Tex-Mex food I got when we lived in Texas and nothing they serve here comes close. We have plenty of Mexican restaurants here and the food they serve is very bland and very tasteless unless you bury it in hot sauce and it's still bland!
August 11th, 2021  
