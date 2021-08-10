Sign up
102 / 365
Brown Mug Cafe
Remember menudo is only on Saturdays, Tecate is way better than Corona, chimichangas were invented in Arizona, and you're a fool if you don't get the Navajo taco.
Last of the Winslow shots. Had fun exploring black and white with this series!
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
1
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
105
photos
28
followers
46
following
27% complete
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
28th June 2021 8:14am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fabulous sign and shot! You've done very well with black & white. It is an art form most folks will never experience.
Your sign reminds me... I can't get real Tex-Mex food in South Carolina. Try to explain the difference in the flavors and people look at ya like you're from another planet. I miss the Tex-Mex food I got when we lived in Texas and nothing they serve here comes close. We have plenty of Mexican restaurants here and the food they serve is very bland and very tasteless unless you bury it in hot sauce and it's still bland!
August 11th, 2021
