San Marcos Hotel by ryan161
San Marcos Hotel

This elegant hotel in downtown Chandler was a major attraction back in the day having welcomed the likes of Fred Astaire, Joan Crawford, Bing Crosby, Clark Gable, and Jimmy Stewart.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Ryan

@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
Babs ace
Love the way you have cropped this picture, it works perfectly in black and white too. fav. What a grand hotel.
September 5th, 2021  
