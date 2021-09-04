Sign up
116 / 365
San Marcos Hotel
This elegant hotel in downtown Chandler was a major attraction back in the day having welcomed the likes of Fred Astaire, Joan Crawford, Bing Crosby, Clark Gable, and Jimmy Stewart.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
1
Ryan
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
119
photos
29
followers
48
following
31% complete
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
29th August 2021 9:26am
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
architecture
,
arizona
Babs
ace
Love the way you have cropped this picture, it works perfectly in black and white too. fav. What a grand hotel.
September 5th, 2021
