Photo 2732
Charlie
My neighbour's Labrador. He's waiting patiently for me to throw his toy. He is such a happy chap.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
1
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
black
,
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
happy
,
pet
,
charlie
,
labrador
,
charles
,
labbie
