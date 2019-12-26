Previous
Charlie by salza
Photo 2732

Charlie

My neighbour's Labrador. He's waiting patiently for me to throw his toy. He is such a happy chap.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
