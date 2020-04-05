Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2820
At my feet - Day 5
Skye sleeps under my desk when I am working on my computer. I have to be careful where I put my feet or move my chair.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
3821
photos
206
followers
101
following
772% complete
View this month »
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
Latest from all albums
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
1001
2820
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
5th April 2020 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
feet
,
animal
,
pet
,
border collie
,
skye
,
30-shots2020
,
salza_30-shots2020
