Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2999
Free for all
The dogs were rough housing, it's not that easy to get a picture as they move so quickly. Plus I only had my phone
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4055
photos
194
followers
100
following
821% complete
View this month »
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Latest from all albums
2993
1056
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
9th October 2020 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
play
,
pet
,
garden
,
pixie
,
border collie
,
skye
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
mixed breed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close