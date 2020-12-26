Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3062
Take a Chance
For the artist challenge - Victoria Ivanova
My inspiration -
https://500px.com/photo/234813647/the-lucky-cup-of-coffee-by-victoria-ivanova
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4130
photos
194
followers
102
following
838% complete
View this month »
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Latest from all albums
3056
1068
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
26th December 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cup
,
dice
,
phoneography
,
ac-ivanova
gloria jones
ace
Excellent image for the challenge
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close