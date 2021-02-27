Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3119
Almost ready for picking
I cannot remember if these are Shiraz or Merlot. The wine farms are all busy harvesting at the moment.
I also like this picture in colour. Not sure if I should post it or not....
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4204
photos
205
followers
108
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Latest from all albums
1084
3114
3115
1085
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
27th February 2021 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
fruit
,
wine
,
grapes
,
produce
,
bw
,
circles
,
agriculture
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a gorgeous black and white of these lovely grapes!
February 27th, 2021
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous! I would like to see it in color too.
February 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close