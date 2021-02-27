Previous
Almost ready for picking by salza
Almost ready for picking

I cannot remember if these are Shiraz or Merlot. The wine farms are all busy harvesting at the moment.
I also like this picture in colour. Not sure if I should post it or not....
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a gorgeous black and white of these lovely grapes!
February 27th, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous! I would like to see it in color too.
February 27th, 2021  
