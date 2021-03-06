Previous
Next
Saronsberg by salza
Photo 3126

Saronsberg

I love this mountain that stands guard over our valley.

For my get pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle - I have gone back to Frank’s grandmother’s little red dictionary. I knew that if I had used that for a previous challenge for you it would be OK because this would be different words. So I stuck my finger into that dictionary randomly and it landed on the word “protect.” In addition, some of the words surrounding that word were: protean, prowl, protest, and provoke. Use one or more of those words as inspiration for an image.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
856% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@mcsiegle not sure if this fully fits the challenge that you have given me
March 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a gorgeous view of this mountain!
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise