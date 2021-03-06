Saronsberg

I love this mountain that stands guard over our valley.
For my get pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle - I have gone back to Frank’s grandmother’s little red dictionary. I knew that if I had used that for a previous challenge for you it would be OK because this would be different words. So I stuck my finger into that dictionary randomly and it landed on the word “protect.” In addition, some of the words surrounding that word were: protean, prowl, protest, and provoke. Use one or more of those words as inspiration for an image.