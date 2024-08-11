Previous
Calamari and Chips by salza
Calamari and Chips

This restaurant puts salt and vinegar onto their chips. They are delicious, the calamari was also very tasty and tender.

Alternate picture - https://365project.org/salza/365/2024-08-11
Sally Ings

Mags ace
It looks so good!
August 17th, 2024  
