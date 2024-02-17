Previous
Water lily and friends by salza
Photo 1317

Water lily and friends

Or should I say dinner?
I original thought was that this would be my black and white picture for the day but the colour version just looks so much better.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
How beautiful! Great capture Sally
February 18th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
beautifully captured
February 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful blooms and friends. The nectar must be sweet. =)
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise