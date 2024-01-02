Previous
Album Cover by salza
Album Cover

Artist - Ernst Kube
Title - A Shadow's Shadow

Quote - I hold ambition of so light a quality that is is but a shadow's shadow. - William Shakespeare (1564 - 1616)
2nd January 2024

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
