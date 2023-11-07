Sign up
Photo 1313
Luna
Luna is a German Shepherd Border Collie mix. She came for a grooming session and is such a sweet girl. I used this picture as the base for my double exposure capture.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
luna
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous pawtrait of this beauty.
November 8th, 2023
