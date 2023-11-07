Previous
Luna by salza
Photo 1313

Luna

Luna is a German Shepherd Border Collie mix. She came for a grooming session and is such a sweet girl. I used this picture as the base for my double exposure capture.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous pawtrait of this beauty.
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise