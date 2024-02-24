Sign up
Previous
Photo 1318
Contemplation
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
3
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
mia
,
pekingese
,
peke
Mags
ace
The sweetest face I've seen here today. =)
February 25th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Aw - cute!
February 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a little cutie.
February 25th, 2024
