Photo 3244
Aloe bud
I was pleasantly surprised to find this aloe bud in my garden.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
2
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
13th July 2021 4:00pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
backlit
,
bud
,
garden
,
aloe
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful light and textures
July 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and light.
July 13th, 2021
