Aloe bud by salza
Aloe bud

I was pleasantly surprised to find this aloe bud in my garden.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful light and textures
July 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light.
July 13th, 2021  
