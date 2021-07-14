Previous
Album Cover 127 by salza
Photo 3245

Album Cover 127

Artist: Chupan Chupai
Title: Be vibrantly alive in repose

We must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose. - Indira Gandhi 1917-1984
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
