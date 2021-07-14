Sign up
Photo 3245
Album Cover 127
Artist: Chupan Chupai
Title: Be vibrantly alive in repose
We must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose. - Indira Gandhi 1917-1984
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4
365
SM-A325F
14th July 2021 2:34pm
Public
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
pixie
,
border collie
,
skye
,
mixed breed
,
albumcoverchallenge127
