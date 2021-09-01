Sign up
Photo 3290
Spring
For my get pushed challenge from April
@aecasey
- your challenge is to take a photo using the rule of thirds and negative space.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
spring
,
high key
,
minimalist
,
negative space
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-475
,
sep21words
Sally Ings
ace
@aecasey
first response
September 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nicely done!
September 1st, 2021
