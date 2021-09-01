Previous
Spring by salza
Photo 3290

Spring

For my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey - your challenge is to take a photo using the rule of thirds and negative space.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@aecasey first response
September 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nicely done!
September 1st, 2021  
