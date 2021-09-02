Previous
Ready to be Sewn by salza
Ready to be Sewn

Found this grow kit for broccoli lurking in my kitchen drawer. It's best for late summer/early autumn so it would be perfect for someone in the Northern hemisphere, not so good for me in the Southern hemisphere.
Sally Ings

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I love broccoli. =) Lovely shot!
September 2nd, 2021  
