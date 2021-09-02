Sign up
Photo 3291
Ready to be Sewn
Found this grow kit for broccoli lurking in my kitchen drawer. It's best for late summer/early autumn so it would be perfect for someone in the Northern hemisphere, not so good for me in the Southern hemisphere.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
4439
photos
211
followers
107
following
901% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
2nd September 2021 5:47pm
Tags
seed
,
vegetable
,
grow
,
broccoli
,
sep21words
,
grow kit
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I love broccoli. =) Lovely shot!
September 2nd, 2021
