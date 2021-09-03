Previous
Next
Lavender Posy by salza
Photo 3292

Lavender Posy

For my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey - your challenge is to take a photo using the rule of thirds and negative space.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@aecasey another response
September 3rd, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how sweet
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise