Sad Face by salza
Photo 3874

Sad Face

Found on the beach. We think it maybe the remains of a sand shark. It's size was between 20 and 25cm
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
L. H. ace
Whoa! What an unusual sight. Poor thing. Great capture!
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is the saddest face ever
October 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing find and capture.
October 27th, 2024  
