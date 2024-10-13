Sign up
Previous
Photo 3874
Sad Face
Found on the beach. We think it maybe the remains of a sand shark. It's size was between 20 and 25cm
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Tags
sad
beach
shark
L. H.
ace
Whoa! What an unusual sight. Poor thing. Great capture!
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is the saddest face ever
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing find and capture.
October 27th, 2024
