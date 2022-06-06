Previous
Asterix by salza
Asterix

This precious 15 week old Standard Poodle came for his first grooming session today. He was an absolute champion and took everything in his stride
Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
JackieR ace
Oh he's sooooo fluffy
June 6th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond he certainly is. I wish I had taken a before picture as he was even fluffier
June 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Next visit........
June 6th, 2022  
