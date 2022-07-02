Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3571
Limes in a line
For the 52 week challenge - Negative Space
For the technique challenge
For the Minimalism challenge
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4813
photos
202
followers
108
following
978% complete
View this month »
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
Latest from all albums
3566
3567
1241
3568
1242
3569
3570
3571
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
2nd July 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
fruit
,
minimalist
,
limes
,
negative space
,
salza_52wc-2022
,
technique126
,
minimal-30
,
make-30-2022
,
52wc-2022-w27
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture Sally!
July 2nd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
July 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close