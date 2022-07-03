Sign up
Photo 3572
At least we're able to cook
What with our rolling blackouts, cable theft and unstable infrastructure - we have been without power a fair amount this past week. Thank goodness we have a gas cooker top so we can at least cook a meal and make tea and coffee.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
stove
,
bw
,
dial
,
technique126
,
make-30-2022
,
salza_make-30-2022
