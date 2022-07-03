Previous
At least we're able to cook by salza
Photo 3572

At least we're able to cook

What with our rolling blackouts, cable theft and unstable infrastructure - we have been without power a fair amount this past week. Thank goodness we have a gas cooker top so we can at least cook a meal and make tea and coffee.
3rd July 2022

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

