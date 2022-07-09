Sign up
Photo 3578
High Tea Treats
A small group of us treated ourselves to a High Tea this afternoon. This stand was to be shared by two. The top layer had sweet goodies and the bottom layer savouries. There was also delicious scones with jam and cream.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
4
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4823
photos
203
followers
108
following
980% complete
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3574
1243
3575
3576
3577
1244
3578
1245
Tags
food
,
treats
,
high tea
,
make-30-2022
,
salza_make-30-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice. I do like a High Tea that includes savouries.
July 9th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
That looks wonderful Sally!
@wakelys
me too!
July 9th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a delicious looking High Tea!
July 9th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I don't know what High Tea means or savouries, for that matter, but i could be the two taking care of this stand!
July 9th, 2022
