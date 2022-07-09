Previous
Next
High Tea Treats by salza
Photo 3578

High Tea Treats

A small group of us treated ourselves to a High Tea this afternoon. This stand was to be shared by two. The top layer had sweet goodies and the bottom layer savouries. There was also delicious scones with jam and cream.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. I do like a High Tea that includes savouries.
July 9th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
That looks wonderful Sally!
@wakelys me too!
July 9th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a delicious looking High Tea!
July 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I don't know what High Tea means or savouries, for that matter, but i could be the two taking care of this stand!
July 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise