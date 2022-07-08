Sign up
Photo 3577
Pandalf
The completed structure. Taking using natural light.
To see what I started with -
https://365project.org/salza/extras/2022-07-08
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
8th July 2022 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
blue
,
panda
,
figure
,
building blocks
,
make-30-2022
,
salza_make-30-2022
