Previous
Photo 1322
Little pink flower
Tried a low key effect. Not sure if it worked
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
5
3
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5201
photos
156
followers
87
following
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th November 2024 5:01pm
nature
plant
flower
pink
low key
Barb
ace
Very beautiful!
November 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This is beautiful.
November 8th, 2024
Anne
ace
This is so lovely Sally, great shot
November 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Isn't that lovely
November 8th, 2024
