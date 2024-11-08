Previous
Little pink flower by salza
Photo 1322

Little pink flower

Tried a low key effect. Not sure if it worked
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Barb ace
Very beautiful!
November 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This is beautiful.
November 8th, 2024  
Anne ace
This is so lovely Sally, great shot
November 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Isn't that lovely
November 8th, 2024  
