Photo 3876
Three amongst Thousands
For the One Week Only challenge - Rule of Odds
These are Cape Gannets. They come to Bird Island in Lambert's Bay to breed. They males arrive around July to build nests, the females are usually incubating eggs from October and they begin to depart around April, by end of May they're all gone.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd November 2024 12:29pm
Tags
bird
,
gannet
,
cape gannet
,
rule of odds
,
owo-7
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking birds.
November 6th, 2024
