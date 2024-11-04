Previous
Three amongst Thousands by salza
Photo 3876

Three amongst Thousands

For the One Week Only challenge - Rule of Odds

These are Cape Gannets. They come to Bird Island in Lambert's Bay to breed. They males arrive around July to build nests, the females are usually incubating eggs from October and they begin to depart around April, by end of May they're all gone.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking birds.
November 6th, 2024  
