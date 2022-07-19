Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3587
For the challenge
I'm really not keen on doing a selfie but I am doing the Make 30 challenge this month and I'm doing my best to follow the prompts
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4834
photos
203
followers
108
following
982% complete
View this month »
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Latest from all albums
3582
1246
3583
3584
3585
1247
3586
3587
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
19th July 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sally
,
serious
,
selfie
,
make-30-2022
,
salza_make-30-2022
Diana
ace
Lovely selfie Sally, great to see you too.
July 20th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
How nice to see you Sally! Lovely light in this selfie too.
July 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close