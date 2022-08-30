Purple Vellies

A unique pair of handmade veldskoen - specially made for me.



Veldskoene ("FELT-skoona") or colloquially Vellies ("FELL-ys"), are South African walking shoes made from vegetable-tanned leather or soft rawhide uppers attached to a leather footbed and rubber sole by a method known as Stitchdown construction and done without tacks or nails. The name comes from Afrikaans vel ("skin"), later assimilated with veld ("field"), and skoene ("shoes"). Their design is believed to be based on the traditional Khoisan footwear observed by these settlers and were adopted in the 17th century by the first Dutch settlers in South Africa. The footwear was later embedded into the Afrikaner psyche when Velskoene were used as the footwear of the Great Trek. Easy to make, lightweight and extremely tough, Vellies became part of South African, Zimbabwean (previously Rhodesian) and Namibian culture, worn by all classes and professions, often without socks, but favoured by students, farmers and safari guides.