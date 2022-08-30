Previous
Next
Purple Vellies by salza
Photo 3624

Purple Vellies

A unique pair of handmade veldskoen - specially made for me.

Veldskoene ("FELT-skoona") or colloquially Vellies ("FELL-ys"), are South African walking shoes made from vegetable-tanned leather or soft rawhide uppers attached to a leather footbed and rubber sole by a method known as Stitchdown construction and done without tacks or nails. The name comes from Afrikaans vel ("skin"), later assimilated with veld ("field"), and skoene ("shoes"). Their design is believed to be based on the traditional Khoisan footwear observed by these settlers and were adopted in the 17th century by the first Dutch settlers in South Africa. The footwear was later embedded into the Afrikaner psyche when Velskoene were used as the footwear of the Great Trek. Easy to make, lightweight and extremely tough, Vellies became part of South African, Zimbabwean (previously Rhodesian) and Namibian culture, worn by all classes and professions, often without socks, but favoured by students, farmers and safari guides.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
They are lovely!
August 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are beautiful Sally, never seen them in this colour before.
August 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured these beautifully to showcase this great footwear. I for one would love a pair. This is such a lovely colour.
August 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! I'm in love!
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise