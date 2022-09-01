Sign up
Photo 3625
Tessa
A beautiful German Shepherd who visits me once a month for what her human says is a 'pamper session'.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
1st September 2022 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
tessa
,
gsd
Gerasimos Georg.
What a lovely portrait
September 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a lovely creature!!!!
September 1st, 2022
