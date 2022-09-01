Previous
Tessa by salza
Photo 3625

Tessa

A beautiful German Shepherd who visits me once a month for what her human says is a 'pamper session'.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Gerasimos Georg.
What a lovely portrait
September 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a lovely creature!!!!
September 1st, 2022  
