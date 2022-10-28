Sign up
Photo 3669
Basket of Berries
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
4
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4940
photos
196
followers
107
following
1005% complete
Tags
berries
,
basket
,
still life
,
blueberry
,
still-life
JackieR
ace
Such a pretty composition
October 28th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so cute!
October 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Yummy!
Great composition!
October 28th, 2022
