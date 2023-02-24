Sign up
Photo 3737
Lady and the Lake
From the archives.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
17th May 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
landscape
,
sculpture
,
bw
,
saronsberg
,
for2023
,
salza_for2023
Diana
ace
I love Saronsberg and the gorgeous lady!
February 24th, 2023
