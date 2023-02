Our mountain

I get to look at this mountain every day.



I will hopefully get a chance over the next few days to look at all your pictures. Our internet connection is rather unreliable at the moment due to the electricity loadshedding that we are experiencing. Currently we are without power for between 2½ and 4½ hours three times a day. These outages wreak havoc with the cell phone towers and their backup batteries. We are reliant on the towers for our internet connection.