Photo 3775
Jax
He might be my sole subject but I may include the other furries as Jax is not a great fan of keeping still and having his picture taken.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
30-shots2023
,
salza_30-shots2023
gloria jones
ace
Great portrait of Jax
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
April 1st, 2023
