Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3780
Do not disturb, I'm on guard
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5080
photos
188
followers
106
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Latest from all albums
1300
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
19th March 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
30-shots2023
,
salza_30-shots2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Would he jump up in an instant if someone rang the doorbell or knocked?
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close