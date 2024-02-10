Previous
Cape Dutch Gable by salza
Cape Dutch Gable

10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Rob Z
Such a lovely building.
February 10th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Haven't heard from you for ages, Sally! Hope everything is humming for you! Lovely architecture!
February 10th, 2024  
Mags
Wonderful capture!
February 10th, 2024  
