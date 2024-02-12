Previous
Lex by salza
This is a dog who comes to me for grooming. He is such a sweetie. He has one brown and one blue eye. I've posted a full colour picture of him - https://365project.org/salza/extras/2024-02-12
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
How amazing, I thought you changed one eye!
February 12th, 2024  
