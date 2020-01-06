Previous
Julia Orange Longwing by sandlily
Julia Orange Longwing

High winds today, so I visited our new Butterfly House.
6th January 2020

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
How neat to have a Butterfly House nearby. I'd be buying a yearly membership!
January 7th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Cool looking butterfly
January 7th, 2020  
