Previous
Next
Sunset through the tree by sandlily
Photo 780

Sunset through the tree

I went to check out a little pocket Natural Area called Gustav Swanson. This tree has clung to it's dead leaves and with the sun setting behind it I thought I would give it a shot.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise