Previous
266 / 365
4 25 The Ave of the Fountains
Looking West up the Avenue with the McDowell Mountains in the background
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Tags
street
cars
trees
mountains
