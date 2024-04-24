Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
4 24 Painted Daisies
After dead heading these have come back with new blooms.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3570
photos
34
followers
37
following
72% complete
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
565
2262
475
264
566
2263
265
476
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
24th April 2024 6:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
daisies
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Love these senetti flowers
April 25th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful.
April 25th, 2024
