Photo 801
Magpie Meander
First time I have found the parking lot to this Natural Area. It runs contiguous with another so I had actually walked her before.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
2
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th January 2020 1:57pm
Tags
sky
,
ice
,
shadows
,
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
SwChappell
ace
Looks like a nice spot for a walk
January 27th, 2020
KWind
ace
Nice capture! I like the tree shadows.
January 27th, 2020
