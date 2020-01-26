Previous
Next
Magpie Meander by sandlily
Photo 801

Magpie Meander

First time I have found the parking lot to this Natural Area. It runs contiguous with another so I had actually walked her before.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
Looks like a nice spot for a walk
January 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Nice capture! I like the tree shadows.
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise