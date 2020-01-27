Previous
New leaves by sandlily
Photo 802

New leaves

I posted a photo of this poinsettia earlier without many of it's leaves. It appears it is sprouting new leaves, so it has survived my ministrations so far.
Sand Lily

Milanie ace
Love the color of new growth
January 28th, 2020  
