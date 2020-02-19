Sign up
Photo 824
On the rim
We drove up to the Grand Canyon NP this morning. My sister says this is the best shot.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
2
2
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
824
photos
16
followers
19
following
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
Tags
valley
,
layers
,
canyon
,
“grand
,
“rock
,
canyon”
,
formations”.
Katie
Absolutely stunning shot! Fav.
February 19th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how totally awesome is this!
February 19th, 2020
