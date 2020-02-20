Sign up
Photo 826
Cottonwood Community Clubhouse
Built in the 1930’s, the WPA helped with matching funds when the women of the town raised $15,000. Finished in 1939 it continues to be used for special events with little change to the building.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
826
photos
16
followers
19
following
226% complete
View this month »
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
0
365
iPhone 7 Plus
20th February 2020 11:21am
Tags
stones
,
building
,
clubhouse
