Western Spirit Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
This mural was in the Sculpture Garden.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2
365
iPhone 7 Plus
22nd February 2020 11:43am
Tags
mural
,
art
,
sculpture
