Still Life by sandlily
Still Life

Actually still artificial life. Another cold, windy day, so I resorted to my bowl of artificial fruit.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
227% complete

