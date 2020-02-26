Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 832
Last minute shot
Had an eye exam with dilation early this morning and then potluck later. So this was my late night photo for the day.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
832
photos
16
followers
19
following
227% complete
View this month »
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th February 2020 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
poinsettia
KWind
ace
Looks very healthy!! Pretty shade of green.
February 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close