Photo 840
Snow Crystal Hellebore
Warmed up to mid 50's today and I checked to see if the Hellebores at the CSU Perennial Garden were blooming, this one was.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Views
0
365
NIKON D5300
5th March 2020 5:01pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
helebore
,
snow crystal hellebore
